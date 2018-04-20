National League
Leyton Orient15:00Wrexham
Venue: Matchroom Stadium

Leyton Orient v Wrexham

Wrexham defender Kevin Roberts returns to the squad following suspension as Wrexham look to rescue their promotion aspirations at Brisbane Road.

Striker Chris Holroyd remains sidelined with injury as the Dragons bid to end a run of five games without a league win.

Orient are now well clear of relegation trouble as manager Justin Edinburgh begins planning for next season.

It is close to five-years since Edinburgh's Newport County beat Wrexham to secure a Football League berth.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st April 2018

  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • EastleighEastleigh12:30MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00BarrowBarrow
  • BromleyBromley15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • ChesterChester15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • GuiseleyGuiseley15:00WokingWoking
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00TorquayTorquay United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4323101074423279
3Aldershot4420141062491374
4Sutton United4421101364521273
5Boreham Wood4419151059431672
6Fylde4420111381552671
7Ebbsfleet431816958461270
8Wrexham441718949381169
9Dover4418131357411667
10Bromley4318121370511966
11Dag & Red441811156860865
12Maidenhead United431513155963-458
13Gateshead4312181357471054
14Leyton Orient431412175454054
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh441217156169-853
17Hartlepool441313185061-1152
18Solihull Moors431311194554-950
19Maidstone United441214184963-1450
20Barrow431114184960-1147
21Woking44129235273-2145
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243975-3634
24Guiseley43612253881-4330
View full National League table

Top Stories