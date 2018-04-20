Leyton Orient v Wrexham

Wrexham defender Kevin Roberts returns to the squad following suspension as Wrexham look to rescue their promotion aspirations at Brisbane Road.

Striker Chris Holroyd remains sidelined with injury as the Dragons bid to end a run of five games without a league win.

Orient are now well clear of relegation trouble as manager Justin Edinburgh begins planning for next season.

It is close to five-years since Edinburgh's Newport County beat Wrexham to secure a Football League berth.