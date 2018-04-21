Hartlepool United v Torquay United
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|44
|25
|11
|8
|63
|46
|17
|86
|2
|Tranmere
|43
|23
|10
|10
|74
|42
|32
|79
|3
|Aldershot
|44
|20
|14
|10
|62
|49
|13
|74
|4
|Sutton United
|44
|21
|10
|13
|64
|52
|12
|73
|5
|Boreham Wood
|44
|19
|15
|10
|59
|43
|16
|72
|6
|Fylde
|44
|20
|11
|13
|81
|55
|26
|71
|7
|Ebbsfleet
|43
|18
|16
|9
|58
|46
|12
|70
|8
|Wrexham
|44
|17
|18
|9
|49
|38
|11
|69
|9
|Dover
|44
|18
|13
|13
|57
|41
|16
|67
|10
|Bromley
|43
|18
|12
|13
|70
|51
|19
|66
|11
|Dag & Red
|44
|18
|11
|15
|68
|60
|8
|65
|12
|Maidenhead United
|43
|15
|13
|15
|59
|63
|-4
|58
|13
|Gateshead
|43
|12
|18
|13
|57
|47
|10
|54
|14
|Leyton Orient
|43
|14
|12
|17
|54
|54
|0
|54
|15
|Halifax
|44
|13
|15
|16
|48
|56
|-8
|54
|16
|Eastleigh
|44
|12
|17
|15
|61
|69
|-8
|53
|17
|Hartlepool
|44
|13
|13
|18
|50
|61
|-11
|52
|18
|Solihull Moors
|43
|13
|11
|19
|45
|54
|-9
|50
|19
|Maidstone United
|44
|12
|14
|18
|49
|63
|-14
|50
|20
|Barrow
|43
|11
|14
|18
|49
|60
|-11
|47
|21
|Woking
|44
|12
|9
|23
|52
|73
|-21
|45
|22
|Torquay
|43
|10
|10
|23
|40
|67
|-27
|40
|23
|Chester
|44
|7
|13
|24
|39
|75
|-36
|34
|24
|Guiseley
|43
|6
|12
|25
|38
|81
|-43
|30
