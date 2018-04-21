Goal! Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 0. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas with a cross.
Queen of the South v Dundee United
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 24Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 3Marshall
- 10Thomas
- 14Jacobs
- 12Thomson
- 16Todd
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 9Lyle
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 34Lyle
Dundee Utd
- 21Mehmet
- 29Ralston
- 91Mohsni
- 2Murdoch
- 3Scobbie
- 16Flood
- 12Stanton
- 11King
- 9Mikkelsen
- 7McMullan
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 10Fraser
- 14Edjenguele
- 17Robson
- 20Briels
- 24Gillespie
- 25Lewis
- 58Lyng
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Live Text
Goal!
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Bilel Mohsni.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).
Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
