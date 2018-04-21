Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Dundee Utd0

Queen of the South v Dundee United

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Marshall
  • 10Thomas
  • 14Jacobs
  • 12Thomson
  • 16Todd
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 9Lyle
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 34Lyle

Dundee Utd

  • 21Mehmet
  • 29Ralston
  • 91Mohsni
  • 2Murdoch
  • 3Scobbie
  • 16Flood
  • 12Stanton
  • 11King
  • 9Mikkelsen
  • 7McMullan
  • 8McDonald

Substitutes

  • 10Fraser
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 17Robson
  • 20Briels
  • 24Gillespie
  • 25Lewis
  • 58Lyng
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 0. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas with a cross.

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Bilel Mohsni.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).

Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren35226761342772
2Livingston341612653341960
3Dundee Utd351771150401058
4Dunfermline351511954332156
5Inverness CT341491147351251
6Morton3513121046351151
7Queen of Sth351310125252049
8Falkirk351012133947-842
9Dumbarton35710182554-2931
10Brechin3505301982-635
View full Scottish Championship table

