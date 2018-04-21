Attempt missed. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Livingston v Brechin City
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 23De Vita
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 14Jacobs
- 11Cadden
- 18Miller
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 3Longridge
- 5Buchanan
- 7Mullin
- 17Robinson
- 19Frizzell
- 24Thompson
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 14Lynas
- 20Crighton
- 2McLean
- 3Dyer
- 6Dale
- 18Orsi
- 29Smith
- 16Morrison
- 7Tapping
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 4Fusco
- 8Graham
- 11Watt
- 19O'Neil
- 26Costello
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Willie Dyer (Brechin City).
Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
