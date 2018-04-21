Scottish Championship
Livingston0Brechin0

Livingston v Brechin City

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De Vita
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 14Jacobs
  • 11Cadden
  • 18Miller
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 3Longridge
  • 5Buchanan
  • 7Mullin
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Frizzell
  • 24Thompson

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 14Lynas
  • 20Crighton
  • 2McLean
  • 3Dyer
  • 6Dale
  • 18Orsi
  • 29Smith
  • 16Morrison
  • 7Tapping
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 4Fusco
  • 8Graham
  • 11Watt
  • 19O'Neil
  • 26Costello
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Willie Dyer (Brechin City).

Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren35226761342772
2Livingston341612653341960
3Dundee Utd351781050391159
4Dunfermline351511954332156
5Inverness CT341491147351251
6Morton3513121046351151
7Queen of Sth351211125152-147
8Falkirk351012133947-842
9Dumbarton35710182554-2931
10Brechin3505301982-635
