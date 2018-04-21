Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Dunfermline0

Inverness CT v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 17Seedorf
  • 22McKay
  • 23Donaldson
  • 4Chalmers
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 7Polworth
  • 3Tremarco
  • 24Trafford
  • 14Oakley
  • 8Austin

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 15Mulraney
  • 16Calder
  • 18Elbouzedi
  • 20Bell
  • 27Mackay
  • 32Brown

Dunfermline

  • 22Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 4Mvoto
  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 26Vincent
  • 28Craigen
  • 17Aird
  • 10Clark
  • 16Ryan

Substitutes

  • 5Morris
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 9McManus
  • 11Cardle
  • 12Armstrong
  • 14Talbot
  • 20Gill
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

(Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren35226761342772
2Livingston341612653341960
3Dundee Utd351771150401058
4Dunfermline351511954332156
5Inverness CT341491147351251
6Morton3513121046351151
7Queen of Sth351310125252049
8Falkirk351012133947-842
9Dumbarton35710182554-2931
10Brechin3505301982-635
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport