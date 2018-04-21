Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Inverness CT v Dunfermline Athletic
-
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 17Seedorf
- 22McKay
- 23Donaldson
- 4Chalmers
- 10Doran Cogan
- 7Polworth
- 3Tremarco
- 24Trafford
- 14Oakley
- 8Austin
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 15Mulraney
- 16Calder
- 18Elbouzedi
- 20Bell
- 27Mackay
- 32Brown
Dunfermline
- 22Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 6Ashcroft
- 4Mvoto
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 26Vincent
- 28Craigen
- 17Aird
- 10Clark
- 16Ryan
Substitutes
- 5Morris
- 8Wedderburn
- 9McManus
- 11Cardle
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 20Gill
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
(Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.