Scottish Championship
St Mirren0Morton0

St Mirren v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 24Davis
  • 2Demetriou
  • 7Magennis
  • 4McGinn
  • 18Flynn
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 27Mullen

Substitutes

  • 3Irvine
  • 15Baird
  • 16McShane
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Stewart
  • 26Hill
  • 29Hippolyte

Morton

  • 20Brennan
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 26Iredale
  • 12Tidser
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14Harkins
  • 25Ross
  • 7Oliver
  • 15Tiffoney

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 10Thomson
  • 11McHugh
  • 17Russell
  • 18Baird
  • 21Langan
  • 23Fraser
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Live Text

Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Gary MacKenzie.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Harry Davis.

Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).

Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren35226761342772
2Livingston341612653341960
3Dundee Utd351771150401058
4Dunfermline351511954332156
5Inverness CT341491147351251
6Morton3513121046351151
7Queen of Sth351310125252049
8Falkirk351012133947-842
9Dumbarton35710182554-2931
10Brechin3505301982-635
View full Scottish Championship table

