Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
St Mirren v Greenock Morton
-
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 6MacKenzie
- 24Davis
- 2Demetriou
- 7Magennis
- 4McGinn
- 18Flynn
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 27Mullen
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 15Baird
- 16McShane
- 20Reilly
- 21Stewart
- 26Hill
- 29Hippolyte
Morton
- 20Brennan
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 26Iredale
- 12Tidser
- 3Murdoch
- 14Harkins
- 25Ross
- 7Oliver
- 15Tiffoney
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 10Thomson
- 11McHugh
- 17Russell
- 18Baird
- 21Langan
- 23Fraser
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Gary MacKenzie.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Harry Davis.
Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).
Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.