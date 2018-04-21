Scottish Championship
Dumbarton0Falkirk0

Dumbarton v Falkirk

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 19Ewings
  • 5Gallagher
  • 55Barr
  • 15Hill
  • 2Smith
  • 25Stirling
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Walsh
  • 21Handling
  • 7Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 1Gallacher
  • 9Stewart
  • 14Hutton
  • 20Froxylias
  • 23Russell
  • 24Nisbet
  • 31Burt

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 3McGhee
  • 44Watson
  • 5Grant
  • 42Robson
  • 2Kidd
  • 7Taiwo
  • 6McKee
  • 10Sibbald
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 14Longridge

Substitutes

  • 16Tumilty
  • 17Harris
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Blair
  • 31Mutch
  • 45Welsh
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Live Text

Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grant Gallagher (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Smith.

Attempt saved. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).

Attempt blocked. Joe McKee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren35226761342772
2Livingston341612653341960
3Dundee Utd351771150401058
4Dunfermline351511954332156
5Inverness CT341491147351251
6Morton3513121046351151
7Queen of Sth351310125252049
8Falkirk351012133947-842
9Dumbarton35710182554-2931
10Brechin3505301982-635
View full Scottish Championship table

