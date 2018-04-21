Berwick Rangers v Cowdenbeath
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montrose
|34
|22
|7
|5
|57
|34
|23
|73
|2
|Peterhead
|34
|22
|4
|8
|76
|38
|38
|70
|3
|Stirling
|34
|16
|6
|12
|59
|48
|11
|54
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|33
|15
|7
|11
|53
|42
|11
|52
|5
|Clyde
|34
|13
|9
|12
|48
|47
|1
|48
|6
|Elgin
|34
|14
|6
|14
|53
|59
|-6
|48
|7
|Annan Athletic
|34
|10
|11
|13
|44
|40
|4
|41
|8
|Edinburgh City
|34
|7
|9
|18
|35
|57
|-22
|30
|9
|Berwick
|33
|7
|9
|17
|26
|56
|-30
|30
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|34
|4
|10
|20
|23
|53
|-30
|22