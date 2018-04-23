Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Barnsley
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Barnsley

Lee Tomlin
Lee Tomlin has scored three goals for Forest since joining on loan from Cardiff in January
Nottingham Forest have forward Lee Tomlin available again after missing the defeat by parent club Cardiff City for contractual reasons.

Striker Daryl Murphy could figure after overcoming a calf problem, but knee and ankle injuries respectively rule out Joe Worrall and David Vaughan.

Barnsley, who are two points adrift of safety, are looking to boost their Championship survival hopes.

Defender Adam Jackson may return after missing Saturday's defeat by Leeds.

This fixture is Barnsley's game in hand on their relegation rivals and brings together managers Aitor Karanka and Jose Morais, who both worked together at Real Madrid.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last five home league meetings with the Tykes (D3 L1) and lost 1-0 last season.
  • Barnsley have never won back to back league visits at the City Ground - this will be their 39th away league match against Forest.
  • After five home league defeats in a row, Forest have lost just one of their last five Championship games at home (W2 D2).
  • The Tykes have lost each of their last four away league games, last losing five in a row between April and August 2017.
  • Aitor Karanka has beaten Barnsley in each of his previous two games against them in all competitions, both with Middlesbrough in April 2014 and January 2015.
  • Only Tom Bradshaw (9) has scored more league goals for Barnsley this season than Oli McBurnie (8), despite Bradshaw playing 38 games to McBurnie's 14.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff43268966363086
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Millwall4418151155431269
7Derby4318141162451768
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest43147224662-1649
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley43814214565-2038
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
