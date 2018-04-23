Nottingham Forest v Barnsley

Lee Tomlin has scored three goals for Forest since joining on loan from Cardiff in January

Nottingham Forest have forward Lee Tomlin available again after missing the defeat by parent club Cardiff City for contractual reasons.

Striker Daryl Murphy could figure after overcoming a calf problem, but knee and ankle injuries respectively rule out Joe Worrall and David Vaughan.

Barnsley, who are two points adrift of safety, are looking to boost their Championship survival hopes.

Defender Adam Jackson may return after missing Saturday's defeat by Leeds.

This fixture is Barnsley's game in hand on their relegation rivals and brings together managers Aitor Karanka and Jose Morais, who both worked together at Real Madrid.

