Nottingham Forest v Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest have forward Lee Tomlin available again after missing the defeat by parent club Cardiff City for contractual reasons.
Striker Daryl Murphy could figure after overcoming a calf problem, but knee and ankle injuries respectively rule out Joe Worrall and David Vaughan.
Barnsley, who are two points adrift of safety, are looking to boost their Championship survival hopes.
Defender Adam Jackson may return after missing Saturday's defeat by Leeds.
This fixture is Barnsley's game in hand on their relegation rivals and brings together managers Aitor Karanka and Jose Morais, who both worked together at Real Madrid.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last five home league meetings with the Tykes (D3 L1) and lost 1-0 last season.
- Barnsley have never won back to back league visits at the City Ground - this will be their 39th away league match against Forest.
- After five home league defeats in a row, Forest have lost just one of their last five Championship games at home (W2 D2).
- The Tykes have lost each of their last four away league games, last losing five in a row between April and August 2017.
- Aitor Karanka has beaten Barnsley in each of his previous two games against them in all competitions, both with Middlesbrough in April 2014 and January 2015.
- Only Tom Bradshaw (9) has scored more league goals for Barnsley this season than Oli McBurnie (8), despite Bradshaw playing 38 games to McBurnie's 14.