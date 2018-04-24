Morecambe v Cambridge United
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Accrington
|43
|28
|6
|9
|74
|41
|33
|90
|2
|Luton
|44
|24
|12
|8
|91
|45
|46
|84
|3
|Wycombe
|44
|22
|12
|10
|76
|59
|17
|78
|4
|Exeter
|44
|23
|8
|13
|62
|51
|11
|77
|5
|Notts County
|44
|21
|13
|10
|70
|46
|24
|76
|6
|Lincoln City
|43
|19
|14
|10
|59
|44
|15
|71
|7
|Coventry
|43
|21
|8
|14
|56
|42
|14
|71
|8
|Mansfield
|44
|17
|17
|10
|63
|49
|14
|68
|9
|Swindon
|44
|19
|7
|18
|64
|65
|-1
|64
|10
|Carlisle
|44
|16
|15
|13
|59
|52
|7
|63
|11
|Colchester
|44
|16
|13
|15
|53
|51
|2
|61
|12
|Cambridge
|43
|16
|12
|15
|50
|58
|-8
|60
|13
|Crawley
|44
|16
|10
|18
|56
|63
|-7
|58
|14
|Newport
|42
|14
|15
|13
|51
|54
|-3
|57
|15
|Stevenage
|44
|13
|13
|18
|57
|63
|-6
|52
|16
|Cheltenham
|44
|13
|12
|19
|65
|65
|0
|51
|17
|Crewe
|44
|15
|5
|24
|58
|73
|-15
|50
|18
|Port Vale
|44
|11
|14
|19
|48
|60
|-12
|47
|19
|Yeovil
|43
|12
|10
|21
|56
|71
|-15
|46
|20
|Forest Green
|43
|13
|7
|23
|53
|71
|-18
|46
|21
|Grimsby
|44
|11
|12
|21
|37
|65
|-28
|45
|22
|Morecambe
|43
|9
|17
|17
|41
|55
|-14
|44
|23
|Barnet
|44
|10
|10
|24
|42
|65
|-23
|40
|24
|Chesterfield
|43
|9
|8
|26
|45
|78
|-33
|35
