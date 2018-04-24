National League
Leyton Orient19:45Maidenhead United
Venue: Matchroom Stadium

Leyton Orient v Maidenhead United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield452611865461989
2Tranmere4424101076423482
3Sutton United4522101365521376
4Aldershot4520151063501375
5Fylde4520121382562672
6Boreham Wood4519151161461572
7Dover4519131360431770
8Ebbsfleet4418161058471170
9Bromley4419121373532069
10Wrexham4517181049391069
11Dag & Red451911156960968
12Maidenhead United441513165964-558
13Leyton Orient441512175554157
14Gateshead441218145950954
15Halifax451315174858-1054
16Eastleigh451217166171-1053
17Hartlepool451314185162-1153
18Maidstone United451314185264-1253
19Solihull Moors441312194655-951
20Barrow441115185061-1148
21Woking45139235474-2048
22Torquay441011234168-2741
23Chester45713254078-3834
24Guiseley44612263983-4430
