Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Rangers will host Hearts for a third time in the league this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Rangers have suspended captain Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller before Sunday's Premiership meeting with Hearts.

Defender David Bates and midfielder Ryan Jack are still injury absentees for the Ibrox side.

Hearts' Joaquim Adao is expected to return following a head injury.

Fellow midfielder Prince Buaben is back in training after a hamstring injury while Demetri Mitchell, Arnaud Djoum, Jamie Brandon and Rory Currie are out.

MATCH STATS

Rangers are unbeaten in their past four Scottish Premiership matches against Hearts, scoring five goals in their past two games against them.

Hearts have won just one of their past 21 trips to Ibrox in the top flight, failing to score in 12 of those matches and each of the last two.

Despite beating Dundee 4-0 in their previous Scottish Premiership game, Rangers have won just one of their past four league games.

Hearts have won just one of their past nine away league games, failing to score in five of those fixtures.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "We always intend on starting well in every match and, if what's going on at Ibrox leads to discontent in the stadium, then possibly that can help us.

"But I don't have a crystal ball.

"All I know is that for any of these things to make Rangers feel more uncomfortable, we have to play well."

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "I've trained with them all week. I've seen them work. They are thinking about Sunday. They are thinking about the biggest game of the season, which is the next one.

"They've had a week where it could have been really easy to allow things to distract them - they haven't. They've focused inwards which has been really good for me as we need to prep for a really big game on Sunday.

"We have to perform and get our fans on side. The work we've done this week would lead me to believe they're ready."