Women's Super League 1
Reading Women12:30Everton Ladies
Venue: Adams Park, England

Reading Women v Everton Ladies

Line-ups

Reading Women

  • 1Earps
  • 23Rowe
  • 6Pearce
  • 22Potter
  • 20Harding
  • 8Allen
  • 4Williams
  • 18Moore
  • 7Furness
  • 19Chaplen
  • 10Bruton

Substitutes

  • 2Jane
  • 3Scott
  • 9Linnett
  • 11Fletcher
  • 21Moloney

Everton Ladies

  • 1Levell
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 6George
  • 20Finnigan
  • 3Turner
  • 12James
  • 8Brett
  • 21Green
  • 17Chance
  • 18Sweetman-Kirk
  • 11Kelly

Substitutes

  • 13Durack
  • 14Munsterman
  • 15Hinds
  • 26Bryson
  • 28Hughes
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies149503592632
2Man City Women1392236132329
3Arsenal Women1374225131225
4Liverpool Ladies138052617924
5B'ham City Ladies147252215723
6Reading Women1464431171422
7Sunderland Ladies144191233-2113
8Everton Ladies123181417-310
9Bristol City Women13319732-2510
10Yeovil Town Ladies140212042-422
