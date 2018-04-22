Reading Women v Everton Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 23Rowe
- 6Pearce
- 22Potter
- 20Harding
- 8Allen
- 4Williams
- 18Moore
- 7Furness
- 19Chaplen
- 10Bruton
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 3Scott
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 21Moloney
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 6George
- 20Finnigan
- 3Turner
- 12James
- 8Brett
- 21Green
- 17Chance
- 18Sweetman-Kirk
- 11Kelly
Substitutes
- 13Durack
- 14Munsterman
- 15Hinds
- 26Bryson
- 28Hughes
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match report to follow.