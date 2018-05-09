Women's Super League 1
Chelsea Ladies19:00B'ham City Ladies
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

Chelsea Ladies v Birmingham City Ladies

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women15102342152732
2Chelsea Ladies149503592632
3Reading Women1684436171928
4Arsenal Women1584328161228
5Liverpool Ladies169162821728
6B'ham City Ladies1582525151026
7Sunderland Ladies1541101235-2313
8Bristol City Women1541101039-2913
9Everton Ladies1532101623-711
10Yeovil Town Ladies140212042-422
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories