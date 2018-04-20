Stoke City v Burnley

Peter Crouch's goal at West Ham on Monday made him Stoke City's top Premier League goalscorer with 44.

TEAM NEWS

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert could hand Peter Crouch his first start for a month after his goal on Monday night.

Defender Glen Johnson could be in contention after recovering from a groin issue.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski will be assessed ahead of this game after picking up a knock against Chelsea.

Fit-again goalkeeper Tom Heaton is pushing for a recall, but midfielders Steven Defour and Robbie Brady are both out for the season.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Robyn Cowen: "You could be forgiven for thinking that these sides would be in opposite positions at this stage of the campaign. Burnley, tipped in pre-season for relegation, have defied expectations.

"Despite their defeat against Chelsea they need just five points to confirm seventh place and, as long as Southampton don't win the FA Cup, European football next season.

"Stoke's top-flight status is hanging by a thread and they're five points adrift of safety. But some believe Andy Carroll's late equaliser at the London Stadium on Monday night has already sealed their fate.

"Paul Lambert believes his side will stay in the Premier league if they win three of their last four matches. With their next fixture a trip to Anfield, this is certainly a must-win game."

Twitter: @robyniocowen

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are probably not the team you want to be playing when you are desperate for points.

Stoke are very short in attack and there is a reason why they have only scored 31 league goals so far in 34 matches.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v BBC Asian Network DJ Noreen Khan.

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Stoke City have won just one of the last six Premier League meetings (D2, L3).

Burnley have recorded 1-0 victories in the last two top-flight encounters.

However, Stoke did win their last home league game against the Clarets, 2-0 in December 2016.

The Clarets could complete a top-flight double over Stoke for the first time since the 1967-68 season.

Stoke have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 11 wins over Burnley in all competitions, dating back to February 1979.

Stoke City

Stoke have gone 10 games without a Premier League win (D5, L5), the longest current run in the division.

They could lose four consecutive top-flight home games for the first time since May 1985.

The Potters also have just one win in their last 15 league games played in April (D5, L9).

Five of their six league victories this season have come at home.

Stoke's only win against a top-half side this season was 1-0 against Arsenal in August (D3, L14).

Peter Crouch is now Stoke City's all-time top Premier League scorer with 44 goals.

Burnley

Burnley could win four consecutive top-flight away games for the first time since September 1961.

The Clarets have only lost four of their 23 league games against teams below them in the table this season (W13, D6).

They are 16 points better off than at this stage last season, when they had 36 points from 34 games.

A clean sheet here would be Burnley's 12th in the league this season - the last time they reached that tally in the top flight was in 1965-66.

Ashley Barnes has scored five goals in his last seven Premier League games.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has provided eight top-flight assists this season, three more than any Burnley player has ever managed in a single Premier League campaign.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 43% Probability of away win: 30%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.