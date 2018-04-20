Manchester City v Swansea City

Forward Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's top scorer this season with 30 goals - 21 coming in the Premier League.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will miss the remainder of the domestic season following minor knee surgery.

Midfielder Fernandinho is suspended, while defender John Stones is a doubt with an ongoing groin issue.

Swansea City welcome back midfielder Sam Clucas after a knee problem, and Mike van der Hoorn is expected to return after a shoulder problem.

Luciano Narsingh is out with a twisted ankle and Renato Sanches remains sidelined by a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "It's City's first game since being crowned champions and there'll be a party atmosphere at the Etihad, but for Swansea there's still plenty of hard work ahead as they fight to avoid the drop.

"Much improved since Carlos Carvalhal took over in December, the Swans head north four points above the relegation zone with five to play, including a game in hand over the teams below them in the table.

"But City have dropped only five points at home all season and there's still a chance to turn a title-winning campaign into a record breaking one. Four wins from the last five matches would break Tottenham's record of 31 wins in a top-flight season, set in 1960-61."

Twitter: @SimonBrotherton

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal: "I believe it will be a fight to stay up until the last minute. Some teams have played one more game than us, some teams have played two more games than us. I think all of them, from Bournemouth down, can still be relegated as it stands.

"We are proud to do the guard of honour for Manchester City on Sunday. Congratulations to them, to Pep Guardiola, all the players and the club. They deserve to be champions - the numbers show you that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Swansea will come and try to stop them, but I think Pep [Guardiola] will want Manchester City to put on a show.

The good news for Swansea is that they have a bit of a cushion between themselves and the bottom three, so their survival is still very much in their own hands.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v BBC Asian Network DJ Noreen Khan.

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 10 of the 13 Premier League meetings, with their only defeat coming away in March 2012.

City have also won their last 11 home league games against Swansea since a 2-1 second tier defeat in March 1951.

Manchester City

City have only dropped five points at home this season - in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United this month and the 1-1 draw with Everton in August.

However, City have lost their last three home games in all competitions. They last lost four home fixtures in a row in May 2006.

Their current tally of 87 points is the most by any side in English top-flight history after 33 games of a season.

Victory on Sunday would set a new club record of 29 wins in a top-flight season.

Raheem Sterling has 22 goals this season in all competitions, twice as many as he has registered in any other campaign.

Gabriel Jesus has had a hand in 22 goals in his 23 Premier League starts for City, with 16 goals and six assists.

Jesus is still yet to be on the losing side when he has started a Premier League game (W20, D3).

Swansea City

Swansea have lost just three times in their last 13 Premier League games (W5, D5).

However, they are also without a win in four league matches (D3, L1).

The Swans have not won away at any side in the top half this season (D3, L6).

They have also scored just once away to teams in the top seven this season, in the 2-1 defeat at Arsenal in October.

Swansea are unbeaten in all eight Premier League matches in which Jordan Ayew has scored (W5, D3).

Kyle Naughton could make his 100th Premier League appearance for Swansea in this fixture.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 3-0 Probability of draw: 8% Probability of home win: 89% Probability of away win: 3%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.