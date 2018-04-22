Match ends, Alloa Athletic 2, Ayr United 1.
Alloa Athletic 2-1 Ayr United
Ayr United missed the chance to reclaim top spot in League One, missing a penalty in a 2-1 defeat at Alloa.
A second successive league defeat leaves the Honest Men one point behind Raith Rovers going into the final weekend of the season.
Rovers host Alloa next Saturday, with Ayr at home to Albion Rovers.
Iain Flannigan and Callum Crane were on target for the Wasps, with Craig Moore replying before blazing over the top from a spot-kick.
"It's not in our hands any more," Ayr boss Ian McCall told BBC Alba. "We need to win next week and see what happens.
"There have been so many twists and turns in this race, you never know."
Alloa, who were already guaranteed a play-off place, remain fourth, locked on points with Arbroath.
And manager Jim Goodwin wants his players to put in the same kind of effort at Stark's Park next Saturday.
"We will go and do the same at Raith," he said. "Every time we go on the pitch, it matters.
"We want to make sure we're going into the play-offs with good momentum."
Flannigan's deflected shot flew in at the near post, while a badly misjudged back-header from Andy Geggan allowed Crane to slot home.
The visitors hit back after the interval with Moore rounding the keeper to score.
But the same player would then miss a golden opportunity to send his side back to the top, shooting over the top from a soft-looking penalty awarded for a push on David Ferguson.
A hectic finale saw play rage from end to end, with the hosts having a goal ruled out for offside and Ayr keeping goalkeeper Neil Parry busy.
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2RobertsonBooked at 76mins
- 4Graham
- 5TaggartBooked at 74mins
- 3Crane
- 7CawleySubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
- 6Fleming
- 8Hetherington
- 11FlanniganSubstituted forCrossanat 63'minutes
- 10KirkpatrickBooked at 85mins
- 9StewartSubstituted forRentonat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Renton
- 14Crossan
- 15Smith
- 16Meggatt
- 17Monaghan
- 18Goodwin
- 21Wilson
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 6GegganSubstituted forMcGuffieat 45'minutes
- 28Bell
- 5Rose
- 14Ferguson
- 11McDaidSubstituted forForrestat 45'minutes
- 27KerrBooked at 84mins
- 16Adams
- 8CrawfordBooked at 62mins
- 7MoffatBooked at 45mins
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 10Forrest
- 12McGuffie
- 18Faulds
- 19Hare-Reid
- 24Murphy
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 1,749
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 2, Ayr United 1.
Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).
Booking
Mark Kerr (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).
Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Ross Stewart.
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Craig Moore should be disappointed.
Penalty Ayr United. David Ferguson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Michael Rose (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Kevin Cawley.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Attempt missed. Mark Kerr (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Iain Flannigan.
Booking
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).