Alloa Athletic 2-1 Ayr United

Ayr United missed the chance to reclaim top spot in League One, missing a penalty in a 2-1 defeat at Alloa.

A second successive league defeat leaves the Honest Men one point behind Raith Rovers going into the final weekend of the season.

Rovers host Alloa next Saturday, with Ayr at home to Albion Rovers.

Iain Flannigan and Callum Crane were on target for the Wasps, with Craig Moore replying before blazing over the top from a spot-kick.

"It's not in our hands any more," Ayr boss Ian McCall told BBC Alba. "We need to win next week and see what happens.

"There have been so many twists and turns in this race, you never know."

Alloa, who were already guaranteed a play-off place, remain fourth, locked on points with Arbroath.

And manager Jim Goodwin wants his players to put in the same kind of effort at Stark's Park next Saturday.

"We will go and do the same at Raith," he said. "Every time we go on the pitch, it matters.

"We want to make sure we're going into the play-offs with good momentum."

Flannigan's deflected shot flew in at the near post, while a badly misjudged back-header from Andy Geggan allowed Crane to slot home.

The visitors hit back after the interval with Moore rounding the keeper to score.

But the same player would then miss a golden opportunity to send his side back to the top, shooting over the top from a soft-looking penalty awarded for a push on David Ferguson.

A hectic finale saw play rage from end to end, with the hosts having a goal ruled out for offside and Ayr keeping goalkeeper Neil Parry busy.