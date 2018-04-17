Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona

Match ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2.
Ten-man Barcelona missed the chance to extend their La Liga lead as they were held to a draw at Celta Vigo.
Barca rested several players, both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez began on the bench, ahead of their Copa del Rey final against Sevilla on Saturday.
Ousmane Dembele opened scoring with his first league goal for the club before Celta's Jonny tapped in an equaliser.
Paco Alcacer put Barca ahead again after an hour, but a deflection off Iago Aspas split the spoils.
Barcelona finished the game with 10 men after Aspas was pulled back by Sergi Roberto.
Paulinho also hit the post for the visitors from a corner in a frustrating night for Ernesto Valverde's side.
Barcelona still lead closest challengers Atletico Madrid by 12 points and maintain their unbeaten league record, which extends to 40 matches.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
- 1Álvarez
- 18WassBooked at 78mins
- 24Roncaglia
- 20Gómez
- 19Castro OttoBooked at 88mins
- 26MéndezSubstituted forBoyéat 83'minutes
- 16SánchezSubstituted forRadojaat 73'minutes
- 14Lobotka
- 11SistoSubstituted forMorat 79'minutes
- 7Gómez
- 10Iago AspasBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 3Fontàs
- 6Radoja
- 9Boyé
- 13Blanco
- 15Mazán
- 21Mor
- 22Cabral
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 24Mina
- 25Vermaelen
- 19Digne
- 15Paulinho
- 21André GomesSubstituted forSergiat 60'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 11DembéléSubstituted forVidalat 78'minutes
- 6D Suárez
- 14Coutinho CorreiaSubstituted forMessiat 60'minutes
- 17Alcácer
Substitutes
- 9L Suárez
- 10Messi
- 13Cillessen
- 18Alba
- 20Sergi
- 22Vidal
- 23Umtiti
- Referee:
- David José Fernández Borbalán
- Attendance:
- 20,347
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2.
Offside, Celta de Vigo. Sergi Gómez tries a through ball, but Emre Mor is caught offside.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
Foul by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).
Daniel Wass (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo).
Attempt saved. Lucas Boyé (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas with a through ball.
Booking
Jonny (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonny (Celta de Vigo).
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonny (Celta de Vigo).
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Lucas Boyé replaces Brais Méndez.
Goal!
Goal! Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Nemanja Radoja (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Attempt missed. Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Emre Mor replaces Pione Sisto.
Foul by Paco Alcácer (Barcelona).
Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Daniel Wass (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Digne (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Wass (Celta de Vigo).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Radoja.
Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stanislav Lobotka following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Nemanja Radoja replaces Jozabed Sánchez.
Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) is shown the red card.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Offside, Celta de Vigo. Iago Aspas tries a through ball, but Maxi Gómez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brais Méndez.
Offside, Celta de Vigo. Iago Aspas tries a through ball, but Pione Sisto is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Celta de Vigo 1, Barcelona 2. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.