Les Herbiers 2-0 Chambly

The French Cup final takes place on 8 May

Les Herbiers beat fellow third division side Chambly to reach the French Cup final for the first time.

Goals in each half from Florian David and Ambroise Gboho put Les Herbiers through to face either Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain or Caen, with the sides meeting on Wednesday.

The last third division team to reach the final were Quevilly in 2012, who lost 1-0 to Lyon.

The final takes place on Tuesday 8, May at the Stade de France.