Les Herbiers 2-0 Chambly
Les Herbiers beat fellow third division side Chambly to reach the French Cup final for the first time.
Goals in each half from Florian David and Ambroise Gboho put Les Herbiers through to face either Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain or Caen, with the sides meeting on Wednesday.
The last third division team to reach the final were Quevilly in 2012, who lost 1-0 to Lyon.
The final takes place on Tuesday 8, May at the Stade de France.
Line-ups
Les Herbiers
- 1Pichot
- 23Hery
- 2Fofana
- 26Dequaire
- 5Pagerie
- 6FlochonBooked at 72mins
- 7Eickmayer
- 11Bongongui AssougouSubstituted forVanbaleghemat 85'minutes
- 20DabasseSubstituted forGbohoat 77'minutes
- 18RocheteauBooked at 67mins
- 4DavidBooked at 60minsSubstituted forGermannat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Gboho
- 14Couturier
- 19Germann
- 24Bonnet
- 25Brelivet
- 28Vanbaleghem
- 30Salles
Chambly
- 1Pinoteau
- 11Soubervie
- 12Doucouré
- 5Jaques
- 8Padovani
- 14HenrySubstituted forGasserat 55'minutes
- 34LaidouniSubstituted forLefaixat 85'minutes
- 26Heloise
- 22HilaireBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLebonat 74'minutes
- 13Montiel
- 19Doucoure
Substitutes
- 3Gasser
- 4Rocher
- 9Lefaix
- 16Atrous
- 23Burel
- 24Popelard
- 35Lebon
- Referee:
- Benoit Bastien
Match Stats
Home TeamLes HerbiersAway TeamChambly
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13