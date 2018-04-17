French Coupe de France
Les Herbiers2Chambly0

Les Herbiers 2-0 Chambly

Florian David scores
The French Cup final takes place on 8 May

Les Herbiers beat fellow third division side Chambly to reach the French Cup final for the first time.

Goals in each half from Florian David and Ambroise Gboho put Les Herbiers through to face either Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain or Caen, with the sides meeting on Wednesday.

The last third division team to reach the final were Quevilly in 2012, who lost 1-0 to Lyon.

The final takes place on Tuesday 8, May at the Stade de France.

Line-ups

Les Herbiers

  • 1Pichot
  • 23Hery
  • 2Fofana
  • 26Dequaire
  • 5Pagerie
  • 6FlochonBooked at 72mins
  • 7Eickmayer
  • 11Bongongui AssougouSubstituted forVanbaleghemat 85'minutes
  • 20DabasseSubstituted forGbohoat 77'minutes
  • 18RocheteauBooked at 67mins
  • 4DavidBooked at 60minsSubstituted forGermannat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Gboho
  • 14Couturier
  • 19Germann
  • 24Bonnet
  • 25Brelivet
  • 28Vanbaleghem
  • 30Salles

Chambly

  • 1Pinoteau
  • 11Soubervie
  • 12Doucouré
  • 5Jaques
  • 8Padovani
  • 14HenrySubstituted forGasserat 55'minutes
  • 34LaidouniSubstituted forLefaixat 85'minutes
  • 26Heloise
  • 22HilaireBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLebonat 74'minutes
  • 13Montiel
  • 19Doucoure

Substitutes

  • 3Gasser
  • 4Rocher
  • 9Lefaix
  • 16Atrous
  • 23Burel
  • 24Popelard
  • 35Lebon
Referee:
Benoit Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamLes HerbiersAway TeamChambly
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Top Stories