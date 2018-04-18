Crotone 1-1 Juventus

Crotone are in the final relegation place in Serie A, a point from safety

Juventus' advantage at the top of the Serie A table was cut to four points as they were held to a surprise draw by struggling Crotone.

The visitors are looking to win their domestic title for a seventh successive year and made the ideal start when Alex Sandro flicked home a superb header from Douglas Costa's cross.

But Simy Nwankwo's stunning overhead free-kick earned Crotone a point.

Second-placed Napoli beat Udinese 4-2 to keep up the pressure on Juventus.

Maurizio Sarri's side face the leaders at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday (19:45 BST).