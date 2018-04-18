Italian Serie A
Crotone 1-1 Juventus

Crotone
Crotone are in the final relegation place in Serie A, a point from safety

Juventus' advantage at the top of the Serie A table was cut to four points as they were held to a surprise draw by struggling Crotone.

The visitors are looking to win their domestic title for a seventh successive year and made the ideal start when Alex Sandro flicked home a superb header from Douglas Costa's cross.

But Simy Nwankwo's stunning overhead free-kick earned Crotone a point.

Second-placed Napoli beat Udinese 4-2 to keep up the pressure on Juventus.

Maurizio Sarri's side face the leaders at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday (19:45 BST).

Line-ups

Crotone

  • 1Cordaz
  • 37Faraoni
  • 7Ceccherini
  • 23Capuano
  • 87Martella
  • 5StoianSubstituted forSampirisiat 77'minutes
  • 38MandragoraBooked at 36mins
  • 10Barberis
  • 6RohdenSubstituted forAjetiat 87'minutes
  • 99Tochukwu Nwankwo
  • 19DiabySubstituted forTrottaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Festa
  • 9Nalini
  • 11Ricci
  • 13Izco
  • 20Pavlovic
  • 21Zanellato
  • 29Trotta
  • 31Sampirisi
  • 32Tumminello
  • 34Simic
  • 89Crociata
  • 93Ajeti

Juventus

  • 23Szczesny
  • 26LichtsteinerBooked at 84mins
  • 24Rugani
  • 4BenatiaBooked at 73mins
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 8MarchisioSubstituted forBentancurat 64'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 27SturaroSubstituted forCuadradoat 68'minutes
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 9Higuaín
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 3Chiellini
  • 6Khedira
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 21Höwedes
  • 22Asamoah
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
Referee:
Michael Fabbri

Match Stats

Home TeamCrotoneAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Crotone 1, Juventus 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crotone 1, Juventus 1.

Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

Andrea Barberis (Crotone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

Rolando Mandragora (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Medhi Benatia (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alex Cordaz.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Paulo Dybala.

Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).

Mario Sampirisi (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crotone. Arlind Ajeti replaces Marcus Rohden.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Crotone).

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner with a cross.

Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcello Trotta (Crotone).

Attempt missed. Andrea Barberis (Crotone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).

Marcello Trotta (Crotone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniele Rugani.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alex Cordaz.

Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.

Medhi Benatia (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simy (Crotone).

Attempt blocked. Marcello Trotta (Crotone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora with a cross.

Attempt missed. Davide Faraoni (Crotone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Crotone. Mario Sampirisi replaces Adrian Stoian.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Rolando Mandragora (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Medhi Benatia (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).

Adrian Stoian (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alex Cordaz.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alex Cordaz.

Attempt saved. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Attempt missed. Daniele Rugani (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Stefano Sturaro.

