French Coupe de France
Caen1PSG3

Caen 1-3 Paris Saint Germain

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has scored 21 goals for PSG since moving on loan from Monaco

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat Caen to reach the French Cup final for a fourth straight year.

PSG - winners in each of the past three years - went ahead when Mbappe tapped in Edinson Cavani's cross.

Ismael Diomande hit a deflected shot home to level things up but Cavani - ruled onside by a VAR review - again laid on a goal for Mbappe late on.

The win was sewn up by Christopher Nkunku as PSG booked a final against third division side Les Herbiers.

PSG have already won Ligue 1 and can make it 14 major honours in six seasons if they win on 8 May at the Stade de France.

Line-ups

Caen

  • 30Samba
  • 29Genevois
  • 28Da Silva
  • 24DjikuBooked at 76mins
  • 11Bessat
  • 13KouakouSubstituted forFéretat 59'minutes
  • 4DiomandeBooked at 90mins
  • 8Peeters
  • 12Rodelin
  • 26SantiniSubstituted forCrivelliat 45'minutes
  • 32DeminguetSubstituted forAvounouat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vercoutre
  • 5Sankoh
  • 7Stavitski
  • 9Repas
  • 18Avounou
  • 25Féret
  • 27Crivelli

PSG

  • 1Trapp
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 17Berchiche IzetaBooked at 15mins
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 25Rabiot
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forPastoreat 72'minutes
  • 29MbappéSubstituted forDani Alvesat 88'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forNkunkuat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Motta
  • 16Areola
  • 24Nkunku
  • 27Pastore
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 37Weah
Referee:
Francois Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamCaenAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 18th April 2018

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC