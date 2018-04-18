Caen 1-3 Paris Saint Germain

Kylian Mbappe has scored 21 goals for PSG since moving on loan from Monaco

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat Caen to reach the French Cup final for a fourth straight year.

PSG - winners in each of the past three years - went ahead when Mbappe tapped in Edinson Cavani's cross.

Ismael Diomande hit a deflected shot home to level things up but Cavani - ruled onside by a VAR review - again laid on a goal for Mbappe late on.

The win was sewn up by Christopher Nkunku as PSG booked a final against third division side Les Herbiers.

PSG have already won Ligue 1 and can make it 14 major honours in six seasons if they win on 8 May at the Stade de France.