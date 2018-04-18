Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Club 1.
Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo's 42nd goal of the season prevented Real Madrid from suffering a second successive defeat at the Bernabeu.
Inaki Williams had put Athletic Bilbao ahead with a fine clipped finish.
But Ronaldo, who had earlier hit the crossbar with a header, diverted Luka Modric's shot in with his heel to score his 26th goal in 16 games.
Madrid stay third in La Liga, 15 points behind leaders Barcelona and three points adrift of Atletico in second.
Despite dominating for long periods, it had looked like being a frustrating evening for Zinedine Zidane's team, who squeezed through in the Champions League a week ago despite being beaten at home by Juventus.
Madrid won that quarter-final tie 4-3 on aggregate with a last-minute penalty from Ronaldo.
And the hosts, who had 29 shots on goal, appeared as though they were going to be punished for their profligate finishing, until the Portuguese forward came to their rescue again three minutes from time.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 90mins
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 17VázquezBooked at 45mins
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 20AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutesSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forBaleat 69'minutesSubstituted forBaleat 69'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 11Bale
- 13Casilla
- 14Casemiro
- 15Hernández
- 22Isco
- 23Kovacic
Ath Bilbao
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 18De MarcosBooked at 84mins
- 12Núñez
- 4Iñigo Martínez
- 24Balenziaga
- 28CórdobaSubstituted forMuniainat 70'minutes
- 6San JoséBooked at 89mins
- 8IturraspeBooked at 61mins
- 20AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutesSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutes
- 22Raúl García
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forBaleat 69'minutesSubstituted forBaleat 69'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 18De MarcosBooked at 84mins
- 12Núñez
- 4Iñigo Martínez
- 24Balenziaga
- 8IturraspeBooked at 61mins
- 6San JoséBooked at 89mins
- 15LekueSubstituted forSusaetaat 79'minutes
- 22Raúl García
- 28CórdobaSubstituted forMuniainat 70'minutes
- 11WilliamsBooked at 39minsSubstituted forAdurizat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 11Bale
- 13Casilla
- 14Casemiro
- 15Hernández
- 22Isco
- 23Kovacic
- 5Álvarez
- 7Etxebarria
- 10Muniain
- 13Herrerín
- 14Susaeta
- 17Rico
- 20Aduriz
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 59,193
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away29
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away10
- Corners
- Home16
- Away16
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Club 1.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).
Booking
Mikel San José (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Athletic Club 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Óscar De Marcos.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Aritz Aduriz replaces Iñaki Williams.
Booking
Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ander Iturraspe.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ander Iturraspe (Athletic Club).
Hand ball by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Markel Susaeta replaces Íñigo Lekue.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raul García.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Unai Núñez.
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Unai Núñez.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Iker Muniain replaces Iñigo Córdoba.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Marco Asensio.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale replaces Karim Benzema.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.