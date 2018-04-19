Real Sociedad 3-0 Atletico Madrid

Spanish La Liga
Real Sociedad3Atl Madrid0

Atletico Madrid
The defeat was Atletico Madrid's heaviest in La Liga this season

Barcelona are one win away from a 25th Spanish league title after Atletico Madrid lost at Real Sociedad.

Diego Simeone's side were second best throughout and fell behind when Willian Jose turned home a cutback by former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj.

Substitute Juanmi made it 2-0 late on when he drove in before getting his second in stoppage time with a chip.

Barcelona will win the La Liga title with victory at Deportivo La Coruna on 29 April.

Barca finished second last season, three points behind rivals Real Madrid.

Second-placed Atletico, who are 12 points behind Barcelona with five games remaining, travel to Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on 26 April.

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

  • 1Rulli
  • 15Elustondo
  • 22Navas
  • 6Moreno
  • 24de la Bella
  • 16Canales
  • 4Illarramendi
  • 14Rubén PardoSubstituted forZurutuzaat 65'minutes
  • 8Januzaj
  • 12Da SilvaSubstituted forBautistaat 88'minutes
  • 18OyarzabalSubstituted forJuanmiat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Zubeldia
  • 7Juanmi
  • 13Ramírez Martínez
  • 17Zurutuza
  • 19Odriozola
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 21Bautista

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20JuanfranSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 54'minutes
  • 15Savic
  • 2Godín
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutes
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 5ParteySubstituted forGabiat 75'minutes
  • 6Koke
  • 7Griezmann
  • 21Gameiro

Substitutes

  • 9Torres
  • 14Gabi
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 24Giménez
  • 25Werner
  • 29González
  • 54Agüero
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas
Attendance:
21,404

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Real Sociedad 3, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 3, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Booking

Juanmi (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Real Sociedad 3, Atlético de Madrid 0. Juanmi (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alberto de la Bella with a cross.

Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Kevin Gameiro.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Koke.

Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Bautista replaces Willian José.

Juanmi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Koke.

Foul by Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).

Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Atlético de Madrid 0. Juanmi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Willian José with a through ball.

Hand ball by Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad).

Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Godín with a headed pass.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Héctor Moreno.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Juanmi (Real Sociedad).

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Fernando Torres is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi replaces Thomas Partey.

Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Willian José.

Attempt missed. Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is close, but misses the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Sociedad. Juanmi replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.

Attempt missed. Willian José (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj following a fast break.

Foul by Willian José (Real Sociedad).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Koke following a set piece situation.

Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad).

Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Sociedad. David Zurutuza replaces Rubén Pardo.

Attempt saved. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Canales.

Alberto de la Bella (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Alberto de la Bella.

Thursday 19th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33258083196483
2Atl Madrid33218454183671
3Real Madrid33208580364468
4Valencia33205861352665
5Real Betis33174125453155
6Villarreal33156124540551
7Sevilla33146134152-1148
8Girona33138124650-447
9Getafe33129123831745
10Celta Vigo33128135246644
11Real Sociedad33127146052843
12Eibar33127143746-943
13Ath Bilbao33913113639-340
14Leganés33116162841-1339
15Alavés33122193047-1738
16Espanyol33812132640-1436
17Levante33713132948-1934
18Dep La Coruña3369183265-3327
19Las Palmas3356222265-4321
20Malaga3345242051-3117
