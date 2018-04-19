Match ends, Real Sociedad 3, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Real Sociedad 3-0 Atletico Madrid
-
Barcelona are one win away from a 25th Spanish league title after Atletico Madrid lost at Real Sociedad.
Diego Simeone's side were second best throughout and fell behind when Willian Jose turned home a cutback by former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj.
Substitute Juanmi made it 2-0 late on when he drove in before getting his second in stoppage time with a chip.
Barcelona will win the La Liga title with victory at Deportivo La Coruna on 29 April.
Barca finished second last season, three points behind rivals Real Madrid.
Second-placed Atletico, who are 12 points behind Barcelona with five games remaining, travel to Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on 26 April.
Real Sociedad
- 1Rulli
- 15Elustondo
- 22Navas
- 6Moreno
- 24de la Bella
- 16Canales
- 4Illarramendi
- 14Rubén PardoSubstituted forZurutuzaat 65'minutes
- 8Januzaj
- 12Da SilvaSubstituted forBautistaat 88'minutes
- 18OyarzabalSubstituted forJuanmiat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Zubeldia
- 7Juanmi
- 13Ramírez Martínez
- 17Zurutuza
- 19Odriozola
- 20Rodrigues
- 21Bautista
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20JuanfranSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 54'minutes
- 15Savic
- 2Godín
- 16Vrsaljko
- 11CorreaSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutes
- 8Ñíguez
- 5ParteySubstituted forGabiat 75'minutes
- 6Koke
- 7Griezmann
- 21Gameiro
Substitutes
- 9Torres
- 14Gabi
- 23Machín Pérez
- 24Giménez
- 25Werner
- 29González
- 54Agüero
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
- Attendance:
- 21,404
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 3, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Booking
Juanmi (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Real Sociedad 3, Atlético de Madrid 0. Juanmi (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alberto de la Bella with a cross.
Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Kevin Gameiro.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Koke.
Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Bautista replaces Willian José.
Juanmi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Koke.
Foul by Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Atlético de Madrid 0. Juanmi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Willian José with a through ball.
Hand ball by Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad).
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Godín with a headed pass.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Héctor Moreno.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Juanmi (Real Sociedad).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Fernando Torres is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi replaces Thomas Partey.
Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Willian José.
Attempt missed. Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Juanmi replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.
Attempt missed. Willian José (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj following a fast break.
Foul by Willian José (Real Sociedad).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Koke following a set piece situation.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad).
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. David Zurutuza replaces Rubén Pardo.
Attempt saved. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
Alberto de la Bella (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Alberto de la Bella.