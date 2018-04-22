Everton v Newcastle United

Wayne Rooney has scored 15 Premier League goals against Newcastle, including the winner at St. James' Park this season

TEAM NEWS

Everton manager Sam Allardyce could name the same team that drew with Swansea City over a week ago.

Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson remains sidelined with a knee injury, while defender Mason Holgate is out with an ankle issue.

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has been ruled out with a minor knee issue, meaning Rafa Benitez is likely to select the side that beat Arsenal.

However, Algerian forward Islam Slimani could also be handed his first start.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alan Green: "Thankfully, for the sake of both clubs, fears over relegation are now banished. Outsiders are left to ponder over the fate awaiting individuals, particularly the two managers.

"Sam Allardyce did the job he was brought in for. His organisation undoubtedly helped Everton regain their proper footing on the Premier League ladder. However, his 'style' clearly didn't bring him into the hearts of the club's supporters. How many want him retained as manager?

"There are no such concerns about Rafa Benitez. The Geordies adore him and rightly so. But he's still surely worried about Mike Ashley's ownership and whether he'll be given the resources to allow Newcastle to thrive as they should do.

"For different reasons, you can't be sure Allardyce and Benitez will still be in place next season."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "While I always considered it was unjust I lost my job [at Newcastle], it happened and I moved on.

"They've put together a run of games by how they've organised the team and what they've delivered. We'll see a different Newcastle team to when we beat them up there.

"What he [Benitez] has managed with the funds he has, particularly in the January months, has been excellent."

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez: "When you are organised, some people think you are defensive.

"If you see Huddersfield, if you see Brighton and ourselves, we are organised, so we have better balance between attack and defence and that is the reason why maybe the three of us can stay in the Premier League.

"I still have one year left of my contract and I will try to do my best until the last day."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is obvious that a lot of Everton fans are not fans of Allardyce, which is fine - that is their opinion. He's not done a bad job and he's done the job he was brought in to do.

If we are talking about managers who have done a good job, then Rafael Benitez is definitely one of them. Newcastle's run of four straight wins has taken them to safety.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v BBC Asian Network DJ Noreen Khan.

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won seven of their last eight Premier League fixtures against Newcastle (L1), including the last four in a row.

The Toffees have not conceded a goal in those four consecutive top-flight wins.

Everton could win five consecutive top-flight games against the Magpies for the first time since January 1920.

Newcastle have won just one of their last 13 Premier League trips to Goodison Park (D3, L9).

The Magpies have conceded 14 goals in their last five Premier League visits to Goodison, an average of 2.8 per game.

Everton

Everton have gone three league games without a win (D2, L1).

The Toffees are also 16 points worse off than at this stage last season and they've also scored 21 fewer goals.

However, Everton have won eight of their nine home league game this season against teams below them in the table (D1).

They have also won seven consecutive Premier League home fixtures versus newly promoted opposition.

Sam Allardyce has lost only two of his 11 Premier League fixtures against Newcastle since leaving the club in January 2008 (W6, D3).

Wayne Rooney has scored 15 Premier League goals against Newcastle, more than he has against any other opponent.

Newcastle United