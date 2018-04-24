Doncaster Rovers v Blackburn Rovers
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|43
|28
|9
|6
|86
|27
|59
|93
|2
|Blackburn
|43
|26
|12
|5
|79
|38
|41
|90
|3
|Shrewsbury
|43
|24
|11
|8
|56
|36
|20
|83
|4
|Rotherham
|44
|23
|7
|14
|71
|51
|20
|76
|5
|Charlton
|44
|19
|11
|14
|57
|50
|7
|68
|6
|Scunthorpe
|43
|17
|16
|10
|60
|49
|11
|67
|7
|Plymouth
|42
|18
|10
|14
|53
|50
|3
|64
|8
|Portsmouth
|44
|19
|6
|19
|55
|55
|0
|63
|9
|Peterborough
|43
|16
|13
|14
|65
|55
|10
|61
|10
|Blackpool
|44
|15
|14
|15
|59
|53
|6
|59
|11
|Bradford
|42
|17
|7
|18
|53
|63
|-10
|58
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|43
|16
|8
|19
|58
|64
|-6
|56
|13
|Southend
|43
|15
|11
|17
|53
|62
|-9
|56
|14
|Doncaster
|42
|13
|15
|14
|52
|50
|2
|54
|15
|Fleetwood
|44
|15
|9
|20
|57
|66
|-9
|54
|16
|Oxford Utd
|44
|14
|11
|19
|58
|63
|-5
|53
|17
|Gillingham
|44
|12
|16
|16
|44
|52
|-8
|52
|18
|Wimbledon
|43
|13
|11
|19
|44
|55
|-11
|50
|19
|Walsall
|43
|12
|12
|19
|51
|63
|-12
|48
|20
|Oldham
|43
|11
|15
|17
|56
|70
|-14
|48
|21
|Rochdale
|43
|10
|17
|16
|46
|54
|-8
|47
|22
|Northampton
|44
|12
|10
|22
|41
|74
|-33
|46
|23
|MK Dons
|43
|10
|12
|21
|42
|65
|-23
|42
|24
|Bury
|44
|7
|11
|26
|38
|69
|-31
|32
