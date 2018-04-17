Rangers: Miller & Wallace 'passionate not disruptive' - Lee McCulloch

Lee Wallace took over the captaincy at Rangers once Lee McCulloch (left) left in 2015

Ex-Rangers captain Lee McCulloch is "very surprised" to see former team-mates Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace suspended by the club.

The pair are the subject of an internal investigation centred on a dressing-room disagreement with manager Graeme Murty at Hampden on Sunday.

The dispute followed a 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

"I know Lee and Kenny very well, they are two passionate professionals, "McCulloch told BBC Scotland.

"They are not disruptive players at all. I can't quite get my head round the whole situation."

Neither player featured in the game. Striker Miller, 38, is in the final weeks of his contract and was an unused substitute while club captain Wallace was not in the squad.

The 30-year-old left-back, who has a year left on his deal, has not played since September but has been closing in on a comeback following groin surgery.

There were further signs of stress in the Rangers camp at Hampden with both Andy Halliday and Daniel Candeias reacting angrily after being substituted, before Alfredo Morelos and Greg Docherty were seen shouting at each other at full-time.

Kenny Miller and Lee McCulloch are former team-mates at club and international level

"I've been in a hundred dressing rooms when choice words have been used after the game," said McCulloch, who played at Ibrox from 2007-15.

"There's been fights but it's never come out in the press. That's the worrying thing for me, how it's come out so soon after an embarrassing defeat.

"Getting beat 4-0 by your biggest rivals, I'd hope there would be a lot more than two people with something to say.

"We don't know what's happened, all the ins and outs, but if they got up and expressed an opinion about what's happened, [saying] 'that wasn't good enough today', then I don't see a problem with that.

"It doesn't look too good on the club or the players. For me, an awful lot would need to happen in that dressing room [for players to be suspended].

"If I was the captain again, I'd certainly be expressing my concerns and I'd be hoping people were digging me out as well.

"People will say it's not the best time to speak out, when the adrenaline is still going but you can look at it both ways. You might get what people really feel instead of leaving it a day or two when people go back into their shells."