Millwall Lionesses: Women's Super League 2 club on verge of administration

Millwall Lionesses have won nine of their 11 WSL 2 matches this season, drawing the other two

Women's Super League 2 club Millwall Lionesses may be forced to go into administration.

A statement via social media informed supporters of "significant financial discrepancies".

Following the resignation of chairman and sole director Emilie Perry last month, it said "all external funding channels have been exhausted".

The club may be forced to forfeit the remainder of the current WSL 2 season if it cannot secure continued funds.

Millwall Lionesses are currently second in WSL 2 and are unbeaten in 11 games, six points behind leaders Doncaster Rovers Belles with seven games to play.

They are due to host Aston Villa on Wednesday and have already successfully applied to be a WSL 2 club again next season.

The club also confirmed that only support from Millwall FC enabled them to successfully pay March's wages to players and staff.

"Having enjoyed a hugely successful season up to the point, this is of course a worst-case scenario," the statement said.

"All associated with the club are working extremely hard to secure its short and long-term future."

The club has set up a crowdfunding page to assist in its search for future revenue.

