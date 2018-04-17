Kevin Austin: Former Swansea City defender diagnosed with cancer

Kevin Austin made more than 100 appearances for the Swans after joining them from Bristol Rovers in 2004

Former Swansea City defender Kevin Austin has been diagnosed with cancer - but dismissed social media reports the illness was terminal.

The 45-year-old has had treatment for pancreatic cancer after he was diagnosed 10 months ago.

Austin, who won two promotions with the Swans, contacted the club to thank fans for their support but also to stress the condition is "under control".

"I appreciate the nice messages coming from supporters from Swansea," he said.

"They are fantastic fans - and all the clubs I have played for.

"But I needed to let people know that the rumours being spread just aren't true."

Speaking to Swansea's website, who he contacted after noticing media reports saying the cancer was terminal, Austin added: "I have pancreatic cancer, but my doctors have said they are happy with the way things are going and it is under control.

"My family is in a good place too, and I just wanted people to know the truth."

Austin began his Football League career with Leyton Orient having moved from non-league side Saffron Walden Town in 1993.

He made more than 100 appearances for both the Os and Lincoln, who he joined in 1996 and helped win promotion from the Third Division.

He spent time at Barnsley, Brentford, Cambridge and Bristol Rovers but it was at Swansea where he had his most successful period after signing in 2004, winning two promotions in four years as well as the Football League Trophy.

Hackney-born Austin, who also won seven caps for Trinidad & Tobago after qualifying via his mother, left Swansea for Chesterfield in 2008 and also played for Darlington and Boston before retiring in 2012.

Austin has been involved in coaching after his playing days, and currently has a role in Scunthorpe United's academy.