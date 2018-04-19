Queen of the South's Stephen Dobbie and St Mirren's Lewis Morgan among PFA nominees

Stephen Dobbie is the Championship's top scorer while Lewis Morgan won a move to Celtic

On-loan Celtic winger Lewis Morgan and St Mirren team-mate Cammy Smith are on a four-man shortlist for PFA Scotland's Championship player of the year.

The duo from the newly-crowned champions are vying with Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie and Livingston defender Craig Halkett.

League One leaders Ayr United and League Two's Peterhead also have two nominations each in their lists.

Strikers Michael Moffat and Lawrence Shankland are Ayr's award hopefuls.

They are up against Albion Rovers midfielder Alan Trouten and Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan in the awards voted for by their fellow professionals.

In League Two, striker Rory McAllister and winger Willie Gibson from second-top Peterhead are up against defender Sean Dillon from leaders Montrose and Stirling Albion forward Darren Smith.

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn took the Championship award last season, Liam Buchanan, then of Livingston, was top player in League One, while the League Two award went to fellow striker Shane Sutherland of Elgin City.

Lawrence Shankland has scored 26 times for Ayr this season

Veteran striker Dobbie is the Championship's leading scorer with 24 goals in all competitions, but he faces competition from Morgan, the 17-goal winger whose form with St Mirren led to a January transfer to Celtic and loan back to the Paisley club.

Smith's 12 goals have also helped the Buddies on their way to the title and promotion, while Halkett's defensive prowess has been important as Livingston have surprised many with their second-top position.

Goalscorers dominate the League One nominations, with Moffat and former Aberdeen striker Shankland combining to hit the net 42 times for Ayr, Vaughan contributing 22 for second-top Raith Rovers and Trouten's 28 for relegation-threatened Albion Rovers being an impressive tally for a midfielder.

Former Australia striker Scott McDonald, second top scorer in the Championship with Dundee United, and Clyde's former Scotland striker, David Goodwillie, who is top scorer in League Two are two notable absentees from the nominations.

Nominations

Championship Player of the Year

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South): Aged 35. Striker. Former clubs include Hibernian, St Johnstone, Swansea City, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Blackpool. 24 goals in 40 appearances.

Craig Halkett (Livingston): Aged 22. Defender. Started career with Rangers and had loans with Clyde and Berwick Rangers before joining Livingston. 8 goals in 42 appearances.

Lewis Morgan (St Mirren): Aged 21. Winger. Started with career with St Mirren, was sold to Celtic in January and loaned back until the summer. 17 goals in 39 appearances.

Cammy Smith (St Mirren): Aged 22. Forward. Started career with Aberdeen and joined St Mirren in January 2017. 12 goals in 41 appearances.

League 1 Player of the Year

Michael Moffat (Ayr United): Aged 33. Striker. Returned to Somerset Park in July after three years with Dunfermline Athletic. 13 goals in 43 appearances.

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United): Aged 22. Striker. Began career with Aberdeen and, after loans with Dunfermline Athletic, St Mirren and Greenock Morton, joined Ayr in July. 29 goals in 33 appearances.

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers): Aged 32. Midfielder. Formerly Queen's Park, Clyde, Airdrieonians, Ayr United and Brechin City and joined Albion Rovers in July. 28 goals in 38 appearances.

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers): Aged 22. Forward. Came through youth ranks at Stark's Park. 22 goals in 41 appearances.

League 2 Player of the Year

Sean Dillon (Montrose): Aged 34. Defender. Irishman joined Montrose in July after 10 years with Dundee United. 2 goals in 42 appearances.

Willie Gibson (Peterhead): Aged 33. Winger. Formerly Queen of the South, Kilmarnock, Dunfermline Athletic, Crawley, St Johnstone, Dumbarton and Stranraer and joined in June. 3 goals in 43 appearances.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead): Aged 30. Striker. Formerly Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Brechin City. 31 goals in 39 appearances.

Darren Smith (Stirling Albion): Aged 30. Striker. Formerly Motherwell, Ross County and Stenhousemuir. 25 goals in 36 appearances.