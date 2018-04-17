BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Glentoran hit four to surge past Swifts

Watch: Glentoran hit four to surge past Swifts

Glentoran beat Dungannon Swifts 4-2 at the Oval in a game which saw late red cards for Curtis Allen and Seanan Clucas.

James Ferrin, John McGuigan and Allen hit the net in the first half for the Glens, with Dungannon's brief response coming through Daniel Hughes.

Chris Hegarty pulled another goal back for the Swifts before Allen secured the win late on, but the striker was sent-off along with Clucas after a scuffle off the ball.



  
