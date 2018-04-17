Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero reveals keyhole surgery on knee

Aguero has scored 30 goals this season and 199 for Man City in total

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has undergone keyhole surgery on his left knee.

The Argentine, 29, has been troubled by the problem for the past five weeks and missed Saturday's 3-1 win at Tottenham.

"Recovering from an arthroscopy on my knee. Fully motivated to get back soon to the field," Aguero wrote on Twitter.

No timescale for his recovery has been given but, with City already crowned Premier League champions, the World Cup will be his target.

Aguero has not started a game since City's victory over Chelsea on 4 March.

He returned to action as a late substitute in the derby defeat to Manchester United on 7 April, and again appeared as a substitute in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg loss to Liverpool three days later.

The knee problem subsequently ruled him out of the victory over Spurs at Wembley.

Speaking before that match, City boss Pep Guardiola said he was unsure when Aguero would be fit again.

"I don't know if he will be ready for Swansea [on April 22]. Hopefully for the last games, if we need him, and especially for the World Cup."