AFC Wimbledon: EFL drop charges after club refused to use MK Dons' full name

There was no mention of MK Dons on the front of AFC Wimbledon's matchday programme for September's League One game

The English Football League has dropped charges against AFC Wimbledon after they did not mention MK Dons on the front cover of the matchday programme when the two teams met in September.

The EFL had said it "sought assurances" from Wimbledon before the League One game to ensure it would be "treated in a consistent and appropriate manner".

But the programme then referred to the away side as Milton Keynes or MK.

The EFL said it made the U-turn after "positive dialogue" between the clubs.

"I would like to thank Milton Keynes Dons for their support in what we understand is a highly emotive matter for fans of both clubs," EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said.

"The EFL understands the history and the strong feelings associated with the two clubs and we will now look to work with them both in an attempt to secure a positive outcome."

Wimbledon had also failed to recognise the MK Dons name in their very first league meeting at Kingsmeadow, which took place in March 2017 - calling them MK on the scoreboard.

Both clubs are battling against relegation to League Two this season. Wimbledon are four points above the relegation zone with three matches to play while MK Dons are four points adrift of safety.

Two clubs bound by a turbulent history

AFC Wimbledon were formed in 2002 by Wimbledon FC supporters who were upset by the Football Association's decision to allow their club to move to Milton Keynes.

The old Wimbledon FC, nicknamed the Dons, relocated to Milton Keynes in September 2003 and subsequently changed their name to MK Dons in the summer of 2004.

Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon won five promotions in nine years to reach the Football League in 2011, and won promotion to League One - the same division as MK Dons - in 2016.

The two clubs first played each other in the FA Cup in December 2012, with six meetings in all competitions. September's fixture was the second time AFC Wimbledon have hosted MK Dons.

In December AFC Wimbledon were given permission to build a new stadium on Plough Lane in Merton, an area they see as the club's spiritual home.