Man City: Bernardo Silva relishes Pep Guardiola's passion

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva says the passion of his manager Pep Guardiola has helped him make a success of his debut season in England.

Silva has won the Premier League and EFL Cup in his first year at City.

"He has this big passion for the game, that is why he is so active on the touchline," said Silva, 23, a £43m signing from Monaco in May 2017.

"It is good to have that. It gives you confidence. I want to keep going this way and to keep winning titles."

Among City's outfield players, only defender Nicolas Otamendi and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne have made more than Silva's 31 league appearances this season.

The Portugal playmaker is now a title winner in three countries after previous successes with Benfica in his homeland and Monaco in France.

However, the furthest he has gone in the Champions League is the semi-final - with Monaco in 2016-17 - and Silva is desperate to taste success in Europe's elite competition following City's quarter-final defeat by Liverpool this season.

Silva told the BBC: "Everyone wants to win the Champions League. Everyone can see it was a big disappointment for us to lose this season.

"But we will be there again next year and trying to go as far as we can."