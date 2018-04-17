Alan Mannus: St Johnstone goalkeeper to leave club in the summer

Alan Mannus makes a save in St Johnstone's recent win against Hamilton

Goalkeeper Alan Mannus will leave St Johnstone this summer, the Perth club have confirmed.

The Northern Ireland international, 35, has made more than 200 appearances since joining Saints from Shamrock Rovers in 2011.

He helped St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup in 2014.

"I spoke to Alan about a month ago and he told me then of his desire to go back to Ireland with his family," boss Tommy Wright told the club website.

"After seven seasons with the club he decided that the time was right to go back there to live and to continue his career.

"I've known Alan since 2001 when he was at Linfield and I've always had a great relationship with him. He's a model professional who has helped our younger goalkeepers enormously and he's been a shining example to them."

Mannus will join fellow 35-year-old Steven MacLean in departing McDiarmid Park at the end of the season, with the striker joining Hearts on a two-year deal.

"I think it's safe to say that over the past few years he's been in the top three or four goalkeepers in Scotland and he's done tremendously well for the football club," added Wright on Mannus.

"He's played a major part in what's been a successful period in the club's history and he was a key player in our Scottish Cup-winning campaign.

"I'd like to go on record with my thanks to Alan for everything he has done for St Johnstone Football Club and for me. We wish him all the best in the future and he will always be welcome here at McDiarmid Park."