Inter Milan 4-0 Cagliari

Icardi is the first Inter player to score 25 league goals since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009

Inter Milan moved to third in Serie A with a thumping 4-0 win over Cagliari.

Inter, who had failed to score in their last three matches, netted within three minutes when Joao Cancelo's inswinging free kick went straight in.

Mauro Icardi scored his 25th league goal of the season before setting up Marcelo Brozovic for Inter's third and Ivan Perisic scoring late on from a well-worked free-kick.

The hosts were barely tested, with Cagliari not registering a single shot.

The only sour note for Inter was an injury to midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, who was stretchered off before half time with a muscle problem.

Inter move above Roma in the table as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 25MirandaSubstituted forRanocchiaat 83'minutes
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 7Cavaco Cancelo
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forValero Iglesiasat 37'minutes
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 63mins
  • 44Perisic
  • 17KaramohSubstituted forCandrevaat 76'minutes
  • 8Rafinha
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 2López
  • 11Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 20Valero Iglesias
  • 21Santon
  • 23Éder
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 46Berni
  • 87Candreva
  • 99Pinamonti

Cagliari

  • 28Cragno
  • 3Andreolli
  • 56Romagna
  • 15Leandro
  • 9GiannettiBooked at 58mins
  • 21Ionita
  • 20PadoinSubstituted forLykogiannisat 53'minutes
  • 12Miangue
  • 7CossuSubstituted forCaligaraat 74'minutes
  • 24Valencia
  • 25SauSubstituted forFaragòat 50'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
  • 16Faragò
  • 19Pisacane
  • 22Lykogiannis
  • 23Ceppitelli
  • 26Crosta
  • 30Pavoletti
  • 32Han
  • 33Kouadio
  • 36Tetteh
  • 38Caligara
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamCagliari
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home20
Away0
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Cagliari 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Cagliari 0.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 4, Cagliari 0. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic following a set piece situation.

Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paolo Faragò (Cagliari).

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marco Andreolli (Cagliari).

Offside, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessio Cragno.

Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.

Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Miranda.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Marco Andreolli.

Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.

Hand ball by Rafinha (Inter Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Yann Karamoh.

Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fabrizio Caligara (Cagliari).

Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Cagliari. Fabrizio Caligara replaces Andrea Cossu.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessio Cragno.

Attempt saved. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Foul by João Cancelo (Inter Milan).

Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Cagliari. Paolo Faragò tries a through ball, but Damir Ceter is caught offside.

Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rafinha following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Leandro Castán.

Booking

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Niccolò Giannetti (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 3, Cagliari 0. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Booking

Niccolò Giannetti (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niccolò Giannetti (Cagliari).

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Miranda.

Substitution

Substitution, Cagliari. Charalampos Lykogiannis replaces Simone Padoin.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 17th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32273277185984
2Napoli32246266214578
3Inter Milan331712454223263
4Roma32187750262461
5Lazio32187775403561
6AC Milan3215894336753
7Fiorentina32149944331151
8Atalanta321310947341349
9Sampdoria32146125049148
10Torino32111384638846
11Bologna32115163743-638
12Genoa32108142531-638
13Udinese32103194050-1033
14Cagliari3395193056-2632
15Sassuolo32710152353-3031
16Chievo3279162951-2230
17SPAL32513143052-2228
18Crotone3276192957-2827
19Hellas Verona3274212664-3825
20Benevento3242262875-4714
View full Italian Serie A table

