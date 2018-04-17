Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Cagliari 0.
Inter Milan 4-0 Cagliari
-
- From the section European Football
Inter Milan moved to third in Serie A with a thumping 4-0 win over Cagliari.
Inter, who had failed to score in their last three matches, netted within three minutes when Joao Cancelo's inswinging free kick went straight in.
Mauro Icardi scored his 25th league goal of the season before setting up Marcelo Brozovic for Inter's third and Ivan Perisic scoring late on from a well-worked free-kick.
The hosts were barely tested, with Cagliari not registering a single shot.
The only sour note for Inter was an injury to midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, who was stretchered off before half time with a muscle problem.
Inter move above Roma in the table as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 25MirandaSubstituted forRanocchiaat 83'minutes
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forValero Iglesiasat 37'minutes
- 77BrozovicBooked at 63mins
- 44Perisic
- 17KaramohSubstituted forCandrevaat 76'minutes
- 8Rafinha
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 2López
- 11Vecino
- 13Ranocchia
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 87Candreva
- 99Pinamonti
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 3Andreolli
- 56Romagna
- 15Leandro
- 9GiannettiBooked at 58mins
- 21Ionita
- 20PadoinSubstituted forLykogiannisat 53'minutes
- 12Miangue
- 7CossuSubstituted forCaligaraat 74'minutes
- 24Valencia
- 25SauSubstituted forFaragòat 50'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 16Faragò
- 19Pisacane
- 22Lykogiannis
- 23Ceppitelli
- 26Crosta
- 30Pavoletti
- 32Han
- 33Kouadio
- 36Tetteh
- 38Caligara
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Cagliari 0.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 4, Cagliari 0. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic following a set piece situation.
Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paolo Faragò (Cagliari).
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Andreolli (Cagliari).
Offside, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessio Cragno.
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Miranda.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Marco Andreolli.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
Hand ball by Rafinha (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Yann Karamoh.
Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fabrizio Caligara (Cagliari).
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Fabrizio Caligara replaces Andrea Cossu.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessio Cragno.
Attempt saved. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Foul by João Cancelo (Inter Milan).
Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Cagliari. Paolo Faragò tries a through ball, but Damir Ceter is caught offside.
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rafinha following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Leandro Castán.
Booking
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Niccolò Giannetti (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 3, Cagliari 0. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Booking
Niccolò Giannetti (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niccolò Giannetti (Cagliari).
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Miranda.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Charalampos Lykogiannis replaces Simone Padoin.