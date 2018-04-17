Renato Sanchez arrives back at Swansea after injury rehabilitation
Swansea City midfielder Renato Sanches has returned from parent-club Bayern Munich after recovering from injury.
Sanches, 20, has not featured for the Swans since suffering a hamstring injury against Notts County in January.
The Portuguese midfielder has made 15 appearances for the Welsh side so far, but manager Carlos Carvalhal insists he still could have a part to play.
Sanches will be assessed by medical staff ahead of their trip to champions Manchester City on Sunday.