Sam Allardyce: Everton send survey to fans asking to rate manager

Allardyce has failed to win over many of Everton's followers since succeeding Ronald Koeman in November

Everton have sent a survey to a group of supporters asking them to rate manager Sam Allardyce's performance on a scale of zero to 10.

The survey is part of an exercise with a fan panel designed to discover how connected they feel to the club.

Fans are asked to rate the statement: "I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff... e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team."

Allardyce, 63, took charge in November.

He has guided Everton to ninth in the Premier League after taking 27 points from 20 games, but there has been growing discontent among some supporters over what they perceive as a negative playing style.

Allardyce suffered abuse from supporters during and after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Swansea City, having been subjected to similar treatment after the defeat at Burnley in early March.

Speculation surrounds Allardyce's future and there are suggestions owner Farhad Moshiri is contemplating another summer managerial revamp.

Former Watford boss Marco Silva - Moshiri's first choice when Koeman was sacked - is now available after his dismissal at Vicarage Road and Shakhtar Donetsk's highly-rated Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca has also been linked.

PSV Eindhoven's sporting director Marcel Brands is to give a decision soon on whether he will move to Everton, which would call into question the future of director of football Steve Walsh.

Everton send out a fan survey several times a year. The latest one also asks supporters to rate their level of trust in players being "loyal and performing at their best", and the club's senior leadership team.

There are also questions about how Everton is portrayed in the media and on the overall direction of the club.