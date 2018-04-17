Guernsey FC: South Park stoppage time goal sees Green Lions go down 2-1

Matt Loaring's goal was his first for Guernsey FC since 2 December

Guernsey FC lost away from home for the first time since 30 January as they went down 2-1 at South Park in Isthmian League Division One South.

Josh Gallagher gave the home side the perfect start as he opened the scoring after eight minutes.

Guernsey started the second half brightly and levelled on 74 minutes through Matt Loaring before Ryan-Zico Black hit the bar two minutes later.

But a 92nd minute headed winner from Jack Mazzone broke Guernsey's hearts.

The Green Lions remain 18th in Isthmian League Division One South with three games left to go.