Scottish Gossip: Miller & Wallace, Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell, Hearts

Rangers pair Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace were suspended in meeting lasting two minutes, with managing director Stewart Robertson refusing to explain the specific reasons behind the disciplinary action. (Sun)

Kenny Miller's Ibrox career is over and skipper Lee Wallace is "highly unlikely" to play for Rangers again after an abusive tirade at manager Graeme Murty. (Daily Record)

Rangers regarded Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace's dressing room behaviour at Hampden as "the final straw" that led to their suspensions and the likely end of their Ibrox careers yesterday. (Times, subscription required)

Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller are awaiting official communication from Rangers to find out the exact reasons why they have been suspended. (Herald)

MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps are keen on £1m summer move for Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre, who has just signed a new deal at Fir Park. (Daily Mail)

"I'm not thinking about anyone other than Celtic," says 20-year-old Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, shrugging off attention from big clubs in England. (Daily Record)

On-loan goalkeeper Scott Bain wants to sign a long-term deal with Celtic, despite being tracked by Stoke City. (Sun)

And Scott Bain insists he will always owe a debt of gratitude to Hibs boss Neil Lennon, who allowed him to join Celtic just 30 days after going to Easter Road on loan from Dundee. (Sun)

Steven MacLean has vowed to help Hearts to a top-four finish next season - as the Tynecastle club prepare to unveil striker Uche Ikpeazu as their second new signing in the space of 24 hours. (Scotsman)

Hearts will make moves to keep four of their five loanees for next season - Joaquim Adao, Demetri Mitchell, David Milinkovic and Steven Naismith. However, Connor Randall is set to return to Liverpool. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Celtic striker John Hartson says "shocking" Rangers looked like they were playing in a testimonial rather than a Scottish Cup semi final against Celtic. (Daily Mail)

Former Ibrox striker Gordon Dalziel brands Rangers winger Daniel Candeias a disgrace for storming down the tunnel after being subbed against Celtic on Sunday. (Sun)

Hibs are the SPFL Development League champions with a game to spare after yesterday's 2-0 win over Aberdeen and face the same opposition in the SFA Youth Cup final. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Fir Park chief executive Alan Burrows says his mission is to ensure every Motherwell fan who wants a ticket gets one for next month's Scottish Cup final.(Herald)

Rangers are expected to announce a new kit deal in the coming weeks - and fans reckon it could be Hummel. (Sun)

