PFA League One Team of the Year: Wigan & Blackburn quartets included

Wigan and Blackburn each contribute four players to the PFA League One Team of the Year for 2017-18.

Leaders Wigan have defenders Dan Burn and Nathan Byrne, plus forwards Nick Powell and Will Grigg in the side.

Rovers' quartet is defenders Charlie Mulgrew and Amari'i Bell, midfielder Bradley Dack and striker Danny Graham.

Also in are Shrewsbury goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Walsall midfielder Erhan Oztumer and Peterborough striker Jack Marriott - League One's top scorer.

Despite Marriott's 26 goals, Posh are only ninth in League One, three points off the play-offs.

Wigan's 1-0 win over Oxford on Tuesday, coupled with Shrewsbury's home defeat by Charlton, means the Latics need five points from their final four matches to be sure of promotion.

Second-placed Blackburn have a five-point gap to third-placed Shrewsbury.