PFA Championship Team of the Year: Wolves & Fulham trios named in line-up

Ruben Neves is one of three players from promoted Wolves to be named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy and centre-back Willy Boly are also in the line-up.

Fulham also have three inclusions - midfielder Tom Cairney, full-back Ryan Fredericks and teenager Ryan Sessegnon, who won the EFL's Championship Player of the Season award on Sunday.

Cardiff City, Norwich City, Sheffield United, Bristol City and Derby County all have one representative apiece.

The division's three leading goalscorers - Leon Clarke of Sheffield United, Matej Vydra of Derby and Bobby Reid of Bristol City - are all named in the side.

Sol Bamba has been part of the Cardiff defence which has conceded the fewest goals in the second tier this term, while Norwich midfielder James Maddison has scored 14 league goals in a wonderful breakthrough season at Carrow Road.

Leaders Wolves won promotion on 14 April and need one more point from their remaining three matches to be crowned champions, while Cardiff, Fulham and Aston Villa are all challenging for the second automatic promotion spot.