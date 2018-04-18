Manchester City players dominate PFA team of the year

Five Manchester City players have been named in the Professional Footballers' Association Players' team of the year.

Midfielders Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, defenders Nicolas Otamendi and Kyle Walker and striker Sergio Aguero represent the Premier League champions.

Prolific Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who have scored 29 and 25 league goals respectively, are in the side.

Manchester United's sole player in the team is goalkeeper David de Gea.

PFA teams of the year Premier League Championship League One League Two David de Gea (Man Utd) John Ruddy (Wolves) Dean Henderson(Shrewsbury) Marek Stech (Luton) Kyle Walker (Man City) Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) Nathan Byrne (Wigan) Jack Grimmer (Coventry) Nicolas Otamendi (Man City) Sol Bamba (Cardiff) Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn) Alan Sheehan (Luton) Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) Willy Boly (Wolves) Dan Burn (Wigan) Mark Hughes (Accrington) Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) Amari'i Bell (Blackburn) Dan Potts (Luton) David Silva (Man City) James Maddison (Norwich) Bradley Dack (Blackburn) Jorge Grant (Notts County)* Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) Ruben Neves (Wolves) Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) Luke Berry (Luton) Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) Tom Cairney (Fulham) Nick Powell (Wigan) Sean McConville (Accrington) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Bobby Reid (Bristol City) Danny Graham (Blackburn) Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe) Harry Kane (Tottenham) Leon Clarke (Sheffield Utd) Jack Marriott (Peterborough) Billy Kee (Accrington) Sergio Aguero (Man City) Matej Vydra (Derby) Will Grigg (Wigan) Danny Hylton (Luton)

David de Gea (Manchester United)

The 27-year-old Spain international has kept 16 clean sheets in 32 league games - the most in the top flight

Did you know? De Gea has appeared in the PFA's team of the year four times in the past five years. He also has the highest save percentage, stopping 80% of shots faced, which ranks third in Europe's top five leagues (England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain).

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Walker has made 64 clearances this season and made 2,225 passes

Did you know? Walker has provided six assists in the Premier League in 2017/18, his best ever return in a top-flight season.

Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)

Otamendi has helped City keep 13 clean sheets in the league this season

Did you know? Otamendi has made 2665 successful passes in the Premier League this season, at least 300 more than any other player.

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)

The Belgium international has won 220 of his duels in the league and 108 aerial battles

Did you know? Vertonghen has featured in 13 of Tottenham's 14 Premier League games where they have kept a clean sheet this season; more than any other outfield player for Spurs.

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Alonso has made 47 tackles in the league this season

Did you know? Alonso has scored more goals than any other defender in the Premier League this season (6).

David Silva (Manchester City)

Silva has been directly involved in 19 Premier League goals for Man City this season (8 goals, 11 assists); he last recorded better figures in 2011-12 (21 - 6 goals, 15 assists).

Did you know? The 32-year-old Spain midfielder has created 14 goals in all competitions and his pass completion rate of 89% is the highest of any attack-minded player in the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

The 26-year-old Belgian international joined City for a then club record fee of £55m in 2015.

Did you know? De Bruyne has provided more assists than any other player in the Premier League this season. He's the first player to ever deliver 15+ in consecutive campaigns in the competition. He has created more chances (102) than any other player in the Premier League this season and has also scored 11 goals.

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

The Dane has scored four goals with right foot and six with his left in the league this season

Did you know? Eriksen has created 35 goalscoring opportunities for Harry Kane in the Premier League this season - the most from one player to another in 2017-18.

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

This is the fourth year in a row in which Kane has been up for both player of the year and young player of the year.

Did you know? Kane is one of three players to score 25+ Premier League goals in three or more successive seasons (also, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry). He is attempting to become the first player since former Arsenal striker Henry to finish as the Premier League's top scorer for a third consecutive season

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

He scored in both legs of Liverpool's 5-1 aggregate victory over Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals

Did you know? Salah is the first Premier League player to scored 40+ goals in all competitions since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-08. The 25-year-old's goals and assists have earned the Reds 15 points - more than any other Premier League player. He has been involved in 51% of his side's 75 league goals, again more than any other player.

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

In the league the Argentinean has scored five headers, 15 goals with his right foot and one with his left

Did you know? This is the first time that Aguero has ever been included in the PFA Team of the Season, in his seventh season in England.