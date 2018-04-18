England to face Switzerland and USA in autumn international friendlies

Marcus Rashford became the youngest player to score on his debut when England last played away from Wembley at the Stadium of Light in May 2016

England will host Switzerland and the United States in two autumn internationals to complement their Nations League fixtures.

Gareth Southgate's team will face the Swiss on 11 September at a venue to be decided, with the game against the US taking place on 15 November at Wembley.

Both matches are within three days of Nations League games against Spain on 8 September and Croatia on 18 November.

Nations League away trips to Croatia and Spain occur on 12 and 15 October.

Facing the Swiss away from Wembley follows on from the decision to play a pre-World Cup friendly against Costa Rica at Leeds' Elland Road on 7 June.

It is understood that taking home games on the road has met with a good response from fans and is set to continue, with England boss Southgate also a fan of playing games in different parts of the country.

The last home game away from Wembley took place in May 2016, when Marcus Rashford scored in a 2-1 win over Australia at Sunderland's Stadium of Light to become the youngest player to score on his England debut.

The Swiss have been regular visitors to England with the most recent trip coming during Euro 2016 qualifying in September 2015 when goals from Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney settled a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

The last meeting with the US in England came in May 2008 when John Terry and Steven Gerrard scored in a 2-0 home win.

England autumn fixtures:

Saturday 8 September: Spain (Wembley) 19.45 kick-off

Tuesday 11 September: Switzerland (Venue to be decided)

Friday 12 October: Croatia (away) 19:45 kick-off

Monday 15 October: Spain (away) 19:45 kick-off

Thursday 15 November: United States (Wembley)

Sunday 18 November: Croatia (Wembley) 14:00 kick-off