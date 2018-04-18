Premier League winter break could be announced before end of season

A Premier League winter break would be introduced for the 2019-20 season

Plans for a two-week Premier League winter break could be announced before the end of this season.

A break would be held in late January and early February 2020 and staggered to ensure games could be televised on each weekend.

The Football Association council talked about the move on Wednesday after reaching a deal to play the FA Cup fifth round in midweek without replays.

There will still be replays in the third and fourth rounds.

That would limit any potential financial impact on English Football League (EFL) teams missing out on extra gate revenue.

The break, which would only be for Premier League clubs, would not affect Christmas or New Year fixtures.

A final decision is yet to be reached, but talks are at an advanced stage after an agreement was reached between the FA, the Premier League and the EFL.

The FA has long argued in favour of a winter break based on the belief that the Premier League's physical intensity leaves players over-tired for international tournaments.

It is planned that the first break would be held before Euro 2020, at which Wembley Stadium will host seven matches, including both semi-finals and the final.

'Something to benefit the whole English game' - analysis

BBC Sports News correspondent Richard Conway

A Uefa study published a few years ago indicated that a player is four times more likely to be injured in the final three months of the Premier League season than over the same period in other European leagues. There is also the mental benefits of having a break - offering refreshment for both mind and body.

The issue in implementing the break has always been with getting the key stakeholders to give up fixture slots. The FA, Premier League and EFL have now found common ground. It shows relations between the organisations have perhaps never been better.

And it also shows that holistic thinking for the benefit of the whole English game can be achieved - it just takes time and those involved to make some sacrifices.