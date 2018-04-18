Manchester City can 'continue to dominate' - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Media playback is not supported on this device Conte's wife interrupts Chelsea news conference

Manchester City can dominate English football for the foreseeable future, says Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Pep Guardiola's side clinched the Premier League title last weekend, with five games of the season still to play.

Conte, who led Chelsea to the title last season, said City can "continue to dominate not only in England, but also to fight for the Champions League".

"It's a very strong club, they have an important squad with great players and want to invest and improve," he added.

"There are a lot of things that are right."

Chelsea won last season's title by seven points and finished 15 ahead of third-placed City, but they trail City by 27 points heading into Thursday's away game at Burnley.

Chelsea could also miss out on Champions League qualification as they are eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, although the Blues do have a game in hand.

"If we want to be realistic with five games to go, it's not simple to reduce the gap, but we must have the will to fight, the desire to take this target," Conte added.

"Why not? We have an important game against Burnley, a really strong team having a fantastic season, and it won't be easy to get three points."