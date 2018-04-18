Gaetan Bong says conscience clear after Rodriguez allegation found not proven

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong says his conscience is clear after his claim of racial abuse against West Brom's Jay Rodriguez was found "not proven".

Cameroon international Bong said the incident took place during the Baggies' 2-0 win at The Hawthorns on 13 January.

Rodriguez, who has one England cap, appeared to pinch his nose after they clashed and Bong spoke to the referee.

"I would never seek to bring a false charge against a fellow professional," Bong said in a statement.

"My conscience in raising the complaint is therefore entirely clear."

More to follow.