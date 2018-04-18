Tom McHale: Truro City keeper says stadium decision means club has 'great future'

Plans for a new stadium in Truro have been talked about for almost 13 years

Truro City goalkeeper Tom McHale says Cornwall Council's decision to approve £3m in funding for a planned new stadium has boosted the club.

Councillors agreed to contribute public money towards the £14.3m estimated budget for the Stadium for Cornwall.

"The club's got a great future ahead of it," McHale told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We can start focusing on that promotion chase knowing that the stadium hopefully will start being built in the near future."

The ground will house Truro City and the Cornish Pirates rugby team and could eventually house 10,000 supporters.

Tom McHale helped Truro make the FA Cup first round for the first time this season

City face Braintree Town on Saturday knowing a win would all but guarantee a place in the National League South play-offs after a 2-1 win over Hungerford Town on Tuesday night.

The win came a day after McHale was called up to the England C squad for next month's match against the Republic of Ireland.

"It's the pinnacle of non-league football. It's something that I didn't expect to happen this season. It's not even crossed my mind," McHale added.

"Getting that news was brilliant for me and the club. Hopefully we can get promotion and then I can start focusing on that game against Ireland on 27 May.

"It's one of those things I want on my CV. I know a few people who've been in and around the England C squad and they've told me how good it is and how brilliant the set-up is."