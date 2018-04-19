Unai Emery: PSG boss still focused on club amid Real Sociedad speculation

Emery left Sevilla in 2016 to become PSG manager on a two-year contract

Paris St-Germain manager Unai Emery says he is "still focused" on the club despite speculation that he will leave.

PSG clinched the French title on Sunday but the Spaniard, 46, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Emery has been linked with a move to Real Sociedad and PSG have reportedly held discussions with former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, Emery said on Twitter: "Neither I nor anyone in my name has met with any other club."

He added: "I would like to make it clear that I am still focused on Paris St-Germain and the objectives that we have left."

Emery joined PSG on a two-year deal in June 2016 after winning the Europa League three years running with Sevilla.

PSG finished second behind Monaco in Emery's first season in charge but thrashed the defending champions 7-1 on Sunday to seal their fifth league title in six years.

On Wednesday, PSG reached the French Cup final with victory over Caen and could still break the total points record for a Ligue 1 season.

The French club have also been linked with replacing Emery with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte this summer.