Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gives '100% backing' to safe standing proposals

Safe standing proposals at football stadiums in England have the "100% backing" of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

The government says there are no plans to change the all-seater policy at stadiums after West Brom's pilot for safe standing was rejected.

And the Premier League has said more evidence is needed before safe standing can be allowed at top-flight stadiums.

"I am in favour personally. I think the atmosphere is much better when people stand," Wenger said.

"I think it is a tradition of English football to have that and overall I have to say it is much better.

"There are safety reasons why they don't do it and I can understand that, but if the safety is right, it has my 100% backing."

The legislation forbidding standing in grounds was introduced following the Taylor Report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster when 96 Liverpool supporters were killed at an FA Cup semi-final.

But it only applies to the top two divisions in English football - the Premier League and the Championship - with League One and League Two clubs able to apply for safe standing, as League One Shrewsbury have done.

English Football League chief executive Shaun Harvey said he would "robustly" ask the government to change its stance because of "significant popular demand".

After the Premier League conducted research into safe standing, it said the results suggested: "A majority of fans like the idea of standing areas in principle but only 5% want to stand for an entire match.

"Additionally, the majority want the option of being able to stand and sit.

"Taking this into account, we understand and appreciate why the Minister for Sport [Tracey Crouch] would require far more evidence before considering a change to the current all-seater policy."

Crouch's decision has been criticised heavily by both fans and safety experts, with an online petition to force the government to debate the issue having amassed more than 67,000 signatures.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic introduced safe standing in the summer of 2016.

Manager Brendan Rodgers endorsed the move, saying it helped to create a "better ambience", but accepted "it may not be for every club".

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Football is set to discuss the issue on 1 May.