Chelsea's Marcos Alonso given three-match ban for tackle on Shane Long

Alonso set up Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud to score in the 3-2 win at Southampton

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been given a three-match ban for violent conduct after a tackle on Shane Long in Saturday's 3-2 win at Southampton.

He will miss Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against the same opponents at Wembley, plus Premier League matches at Burnley on Thursday and Swansea on 28 April.

The Spaniard denied the charge and said such a suspension would be excessive.

But this was rejected after an independent regulatory commission hearing on Wednesday.

The FA took retrospective action against the 27-year-old after officials, including referee Mike Dean, failed to see the incident.

"It was a poor challenge - it should have been a red card in my view," said Southampton manager Mark Hughes after his relegation-threatened side's defeat.

"The disappointment was the officials didn't see it. They were all within a 10 to 15-metre radius - one of them should have seen it."

On Wednesday, Alonso was named in the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League team of the year - the only representative from Chelsea.